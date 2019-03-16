2 injured in Southwest Lubbock traffic accident late Saturday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas - Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident in Southwest Lubbock late Saturday afternoon that injured two people.
The accident was reported in the area of 66th Street and Milwaukee Avenue around 5:30 p.m.
The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one vehicle was struck by another from behind.
LPD said one of the accident victims suffered serious injuries, while the second victim suffered moderate injuries.
This article will be updated as receive additional updates from authorities.
