LAMB COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed after a crash in Lamb County on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on US Highway 385, just over 10 miles south of Springlake.

According to a DPS crash report, the driver of a Dodge Caravan, identified as Rhonda Lynn Connor, 61, of Springlake, was approaching a hill and tried to pass an 18-wheeler in a no passing zone. At the same time, another car was traveling north on the highway. DPS said the vehicles collided.

DPS identified the driver of the second vehicle as Teresa Ledesma Gonzalez, 52, of Springlake. Gonzalez was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock with serious injuries. Two passengers in the car identified as Sandra Sanchez Gonzalez, 54, of Hart, and Herlinda Guerrero, 58, of Springlake, were pronounced dead on scene.

Connor was also taken to UMC with serious injuries, according to DPS.

The posted speed limit for the road was 75 miles per hour. Road conditions were listed as clear and dry in the DPS crash report.