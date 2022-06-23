LUBBOCK, Texas— Two Lubbock men have been arrested after they were caught trying to steal gas from a U-Haul on Tuesday.

Eddie Villareal, 51, and Habre Castilleja, 50, were arrested at the U-Haul on 34th street after dispatch was called about a blue truck at the location.

According to the police report, officers saw Villareal walking from the back of a box truck, before they arrested him. When officers arrived at the vehicle they saw a red gas can actively being filled with gas from a hole on the gas tank of one of the trucks. Officers found a puddle underneath another truck and a similar hole to that of the first truck.

The hole appeared to have been made by a drill of some type, according to a report from Lubbock Police Department. Officers found a battery-operated drill lying in the front seat of the truck.

Villareal was taken into custody and as an officer removed him from the patrol car a “strong odor of gasoline” could be smelled

Villareal and Castilleja were transported to Lubbock County Detention Center and held on $750 bond each. As of Thursday evening, one has posted bail.