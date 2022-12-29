LUBBOCK, Texas — Water Rampage was burglarized by two people on Christmas Day, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

Officers were called to the water park, located at 6602 Marsha Sharp Freeway, a little after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. According to a police report, two suspects cut a fence at the front of the business and drove into the park.

An employee showed up at the park to check on construction and saw the two suspects trying to open storage lockers, the report stated. When the employee asked what the suspects were doing, the suspects ran to their vehicle and left the area.

The report stated the suspects took property from the office and stabbed a knife into the office door. The owner of the park told police there was also damage to the snack bar, according to the report.

No suspects were located at the time, according to the report. As of Thursday, LPD said there were no updates.