LUBBOCK, Texas — Johnny Taylor Jr., 22, accepted a plea deal Thursday for aggravated sexual assault of a child. He agreed to a 30-year prison sentence.

A three-count indictment filed against him in 2021 accused him of continuous sexual assault of a child. All three named the same victim. However, two of those three counts were dismissed in the plea agreement.

The indictment accused him of sexual contact with a child under the age of 14 from June 2018 through April 2019. He was charged in 2019 but then the charges were updated with the indictment.

EverythingLubbock.com requested court records. There will be an update if further details become available.