MATADOR, Texas — Two Motley County volunteer firefighters were transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock after being injured in a rollover crash Tuesday evening.

According to a social media post by the Matador Volunteer Fire Department, the crash occurred around 9:20 p.m.

MVFD said the firefighters were responding a reported grass fire in the Whiteflat area.

The two injured were treated at UMC and were reported in stable condition.

Additional firefighters were able to contain the grass fire.

MVFD said smoke may remain visible in the area for the next couple of days.