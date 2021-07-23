2 men sentenced for sex crimes, including child pornography, court records say

LUBBOCK, Texas– Two men were sentenced in federal court Friday for sex crimes, including possession of child pornography, according to court records.

Jose Guadalupe Medina-Fuerte, 41, of Domicilio Conocido, Mexico, was sentenced to 27 months (more than two years) in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. Additionally, Medina-Fuerte was also charged with illegally reentering the United States after he was deported, court records said.

Additionally, Karam Kayasseh, 27, was sentenced to 120 months (10 years) in prison for possession of child pornography, court records said.