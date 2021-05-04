2 men who pointed gun at bar manager arrested, accused of dragging her with vehicle

[Images of Isbi Saul Vargar and Marcus Diaz provided by the Hale County Jail]

PLAINVIEW, Texas– Two men were arrested after a police report said a woman employee was dragged from their vehicle after they attempted to leave without paying their bar tab.

Just before 10:00 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, 2105 Dimmitt Road, for reports of theft and aggravated assault, according to a Plainview Police report.

According to the report, two men rang up a tab at the bar for $272.86

When the bar manager attempted to collect a payment for the tab, she said they failed to pay and left the bar.

When the manager confronted the men about the open bar tab, one of them pulled a gun and “put it in her face,” according to the report.

The other male put the vehicle in reverse with the manager standing in the doorway between the passenger front door. Furthermore, the manager fell inside the vehicle to keep from getting run over, according to the report.

Police said the manager was dragged through the parking lot as the vehicle reversed.

Once the vehicle stopped, the manager fell to the ground before the suspects got away.

Police were able to locate both suspects and arrested them for multiple charges.

The first suspect, Isbi Saul Vargas, was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon, theft of service and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The second suspect, Marcus Diaz, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of service.