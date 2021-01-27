2 more Lubbock bars receive suspensions from the TABC

LUBBOCK, Texas — In the past two months, two more Lubbock businesses have been suspended by the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission.

The Office Grill and Sports Bar and Crickets Drafthouse are joining the ranks of the over 30 other businesses in Lubbock County that have received a TABC suspension or warning since the start of the pandemic.

“In many cases, we are able to get businesses back on track with perhaps a simple warning or instructions on how to get back into compliance, but again in a few cases, we do have to issue a suspension to get them to cease serving alcohol temporarily until they can get back into the swing of things,” said Chris Porter with the TABC.

The Office received its suspension back in December, while Crickets got their suspension on the 16th of January. Both bars were suspended for a week before being allowed to reopen.

But businesses that get suspended aren’t forced to close entirely. They are allowed to still sell food, but they are prohibited from selling or serving alcohol until the TABC lifts their suspension.

“We are not out there to try and shut people down and really just be draconian what we want to do is work with business and understand their circumstances and their challenges as we go out and try to keep people in Texas safe and what we found by in large is that the vast majority of businesses what to do that same thing,” said Porter.

Under Governor Abbott’s current executive order, bars are allowed to be at 50 percent capacity in areas with lower hospitalization rates, Lubbock currently sits at 14.5 percent.

Porter says the TABC does around 1,000 bar inspections across the state every week. All to keep case numbers as low as possible.

“By keeping customers safe and by keeping customer’s expectations and businesses’ expectations in line with safe practices, we are able to keep this industry going in a way that both serves people’s financial pocketbooks and keeps the customers’ health in the front of mind,” said Porter.

Neither bar could be reached for comment, but the TABC said if you see a bar that looks as if it violates the governor’s order to make sure to contact the TABC at 1-888-843-8222 or email complaints@tabc.Texas.gov.