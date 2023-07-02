BROWNFIELD, Texas– Five people were hurt in two overnight shootings Sunday in Brownfield, according to the Brownfield Police Department.

BPD told EverythingLubbock.com the first shooting took place in the 1300 block of Tahoka Road around 2:00 a.m. The second shooting happened 15 to 20 minutes later in the 800 block of Broadway street.

The severity of the victims’ injuries were not available as of Sunday morning.

BPD said the investigation was ongoing.

This is a developing story. EverythingLubbock.com will provide updates as they become available.