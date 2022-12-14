HOCKELY COUNTY, Texas— Two people were injured in a crash in Hockley County Wednesday evening, according to the Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres.

In a social media post, HCSO called the crash a “major vehicle collision.”

Sheriff Scifres told EverythingLubbock.com the crash happened near US Highway 385 and FM 1585. The public was encouraged to avoid the area.

Sheriff Scifres also said the crash was under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, one of the victims was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock with serious injuries. The other victim was transported to a hospital in Levelland with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with EveryhtingLubbock.com for updates.