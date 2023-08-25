LUBBOCK, Texas-– Two people were involved in a serious crash Thursday night just outside of Shallowater, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO responded to a call around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday for a “two vehicle crash with possible injuries” near Farm-to-Market Road 2641 and Farm-to-Market Road 179.

According to LCSO a vehicle was traveling on FM 2641 and “failed to yield right-of-way” at the intersection of FM 179. The vehicle then pulled into the path of a pickup truck going southbound on FM 179 and both collided in the intersection, said LCSO.

Both drivers were taken to the University Medical Center for serious injuries, however the driver of the pickup truck was taken to UMC by a personal vehicle.

