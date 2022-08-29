LUBBOCK, Texas — Two Snyder ISD students, identified as Javier Dominguez, 17 and Armando Carrillo, 14, of Snyder, Texas died following a crash early Saturday morning, just 8 miles west of Roby, Texas.

According to the Department of Public Safety, both Dominguez and Carrillo were in a vehicle traveling east on U.S. Highway 180 at milepost 381.

The vehicle was “driven across the center dividing stripe” resulting in a head-on collision with another vehicle traveling west, the DPS said.

Both vehicles caught on fire and were completely burned.

The driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to the University Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

Snyder ISD issued a statement Sunday evening, confirming the death of Dominguez and Carrillo and expressing grief for the loss of the students.

The crash was still under investigation. A medical examiner will make the final confirmation of the identities of the two deceased.