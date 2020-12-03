2 suspects at large after assaulting T-Mart employee

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police were searching for two suspects Thursday after a police report said an employee was assaulted at a Central Lubbock cosmetics and beauty supply store.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to T-Mart, located at 3426 Interstate 27, in reference to the assault, according to the police report.

The victim, according to the report, said the two suspects walked into T-Mart and began selecting merchandise. When the suspects approached the register, the victim said she asked them what they had in their possession and if they were paying separately or together.

Then, the suspects became angry, saying the victim accused them of stealing and being racist, according to the report.

The suspects then decided to not make any purchases and to leave the store. According to the report, the suspects then started knocking over mannequins and inventory before exiting the store.

In an attempt to stop the suspects from damaging store property, the victim approached them. According to the report, both suspects struck the victim in the face several times.

The victim had large bumps on her forehead and a large, swollen right eye, according to police.

The suspects remained at large Thursday.