LUBBOCK, Texas — Two teenagers were injured after a shooting on Saturday night in the 7700 block of East Woodrow Road, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said the call came in at 11:55 p.m. According to LCSO, the suspect was described as a white male about 18 to 20 years-old in a “newer model silver in color Ford F250 with blue lights.”

According to LCSO, “Upon arrival deputies located two victims, an 18-year-old male identified as Azariah Aguirre, and a 16-year-old juvenile male.”

Authorities said there was no known danger to the public. Anyone with information was asked to contact LCSO at 806-775-1414 and ask for Investigator Fielding.

The incident remained under investigation as of Monday, LCSO said.