2 Texas men, including pastor, indicted on child pornography and secretly photographing kids

TYLER, Texas (KETK/KFXK) — Two North Texas men have been charged with producing child pornography and secretly taking photos of kids in private locations or outside the presence of their parents.

David Pettigrew, 48, of Denison, and Chad Michael Rider, 46, of Anna, were indicted with conspiring to sexually exploit children.

Pettigrew has also been charged with transporting child pornography. Both men have plead not guilty.

Law enforcement officials learned about Pettigrew through tips from two electronic surveillance providers and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Those referrals identified a computer user who uploaded suspected child pornography onto their online platforms.

On August 6, Homeland Security agents searched Pettigrew’s home and the Denison Church of the Nazarene, after which, Pettigrew was arrested.

Agents executed a search warrant at Rider’s residence on August 21. Until recently, Pettigrew had served as pastor of the Denison Church of the Nazarene.

If convicted Pettigrew and Rider could face up to 30 years in federal prison.

Any members of the public with information about this case or possible victims are urged to contact Homeland Security Investigations at HSIDallasVictimInfo@ice.dhs.gov.

Members of the community are urged to send a detailed message (including contact information) with information about any possible private interactions with Pettigrew or Rider to the email above.

On a 2018 version of the church’s website, the church stated that Pettigrew is married and has three children.

(Information from EastTexasMatters.com)