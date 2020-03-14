2-vehicle crash, rollover at U.S. 87 & 98th Street Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas – Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash and rollover in far south-central Lubbock Saturday morning.

The accident was reported during the 9:00 hour at U.S. Highway 87 and 98th Street.

According to emergency radio traffic, one of the vehicles rolled off the U.S. Highway 87 overpass and onto 98th Street below.

The second vehicle was reported to be on the overpass.

At least one person inside the vehicle that rolled over was transported by ambulance from scene with unspecified injuries.

Northbound traffic on U.S. Highway 87 and westbound traffic on 98th Street was closed at the accident scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get new information.