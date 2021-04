LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -- The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

In support of National Financial Literacy Month, Texas Tech University's Office of Continuing & Professional Education and its online skills partner, ed2go, have announced they will offer their online Personal Finance course for free in April. Given the office's focus on education for employment, the self-paced, online skills course is designed to help all learners sharpen their skills and gain financial confidence in their personal and professional lives.