2-vehicle crash reported early Saturday afternoon near Woodrow

Updated with new information provided by the DPS

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas – Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Woodrow early Saturday afternoon.

The accident was reported around 12:10 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 1585, underneath the U.S. Highway 87 overpass.

Sergeant Johnny Bures with the Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com the accident involved a pickup truck and an SUV.

Bures said a brake failure on the pickup truck caused it to strike the SUV at the intersection.

The driver of the SUV was transported by ambulance to Covenant Medical Center with minor injuries.

A passenger inside the SUV was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

DPS said the driver of the pickup truck and a passenger were not injured.

The passenger in the pickup truck, however, was arrested at the scene by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office due to outstanding warrants.



The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department and UMC EMS all responded to the scene.

