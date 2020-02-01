2 vehicle crash reported southwest of Wolfforth Saturday morning

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas – Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash southwest of Wolfforth Saturday morning.

The accident was reported around 9:30 a.m. at U.S. Highway 62/82 and Farm-to-Market Road 1585.

An EverythingLubbock.com photographer reported the accident involved a pickup truck and a semi-truck pulling a wind turbine blade on a trailer.

Sgt Johnny Bures with the Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com the pickup truck went off the roadway and rolled into a adjacent field.

The Wolfforth Volunteer Fire Department & EMS, the Wolfforth Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional updates.

