DPS: 2-year-old dead, 2 others seriously injured in Lamb County crash Friday

LAMB COUNTY, Texas — One person died and two others suffered serious injuries in a crash in Lamb County Friday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Just after 7:00 p.m., a vehicle was traveling along U.S. 385 approximately one mile north of the line separating Lamb and Hockley County when it drove onto the right shoulder, per DPS. The vehicle began to slide skid and it rolled several times.

A 2-year-old male was ejected and died in the wreck, according to DPS. His name has not yet been released.

In addition, two other passengers were taken University Medical Center with serious injuries. No one in the car was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, DPS’ report said. The driver suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.