20 shots fired in Central Lubbock, property damaged but suspect got away, police said

LUBBOCK, Texas – Multiple people reported property damage after someone fired approximately 20 gunshots in the 4500 block of University Avenue early Saturday morning, a Lubbock Police report said.

An officer heard the gunshots at approximately 3:30 a.m. and called for additional officers to help find a crime scene or victims.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle, and a police pursuit began; however, police lost sight of the vehicle and could not find it again, according to the police report.

Police returned to the original scene, where multiple victims reported damage to residences and a vehicle from the gunfire.

One victim said she was asleep in her bedroom when she heard the shots.

An officer reported seeing that a bullet entered through the side of her residence, passed through the bedroom where the victim was asleep and exited through the other side of the residence.

According to the police report, empty shell casings were found near the scene.

There were no injuries reported from any of the victims.

At the time of the police report, a suspect had not been identified or located. We reached out to the Lubbock Police Department late in the day for an update. We will provide an update if applicable.