HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — The Department of Public Safety released information Tuesday night about a deadly crash in Hockley County. DPS said Seth Everett McDaniel, 20, of Sundown was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

DPS said McDaniel was driving a pickup truck eastbound on Farm to Market Road 41, went into the south ditch, overcorrected and went into the north ditch and hit a utility pole. The location was more than 10 miles southeast of Sundown.

Conditions were clear and dry. The posted speed limit was 75, and DPS said McDaniel was not wearing a seat belt.