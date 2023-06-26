LUBBOCK, Texas — Keaton Wyatt Truelock, 20, agreed to plead guilty to one count of Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography, according to federal court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.

Truelock was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety in the 1300 block of 59th Street in May. He was initially charged with 19 counts of Distribution of Child Pornography and one count of Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography

Warning: The details that follow may be graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

Court records said authorities were alerted by a CyberTip in October after a video that showed a man sexually abusing a “pre-pubescent child” was uploaded to a social media platform. Authorities received additional CyberTips after a video of a woman sexually abusing a young girl was distributed, according to federal court documents.

LPD and the FBI searched Truelock’s home in January, court records said. Truelock told an agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety that he shared and received content that showed children being sexually abused, with the youngest being about 3-years-old, court records stated. Truelock also admitted he had sexual conversations online with a 15-year-old boy.

If his plea agreement is accepted, Truelock will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 20 years in prison. As of Monday afternoon, Truelock remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a federal detainer.