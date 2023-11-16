LEVELLAND, Texas – Cailee Miller, a 20-year-old sophomore Business major from Levelland was selected as the 2023-24 Miss Caprock for South Plains College during the 65th Annual Miss Caprock Scholarship Pageant, the school announced in a press release.

Cailee received a $750 SPC Scholarship. She is the daughter of Curtis Miller and Lorie Marquez. She represented the SPC Cheerleaders, the press release said.

Cailee expressed why winning Miss Caprock means so much to her.

“I would love to be involved in more at SPC and this gives me another opportunity to do so,” Cailee said. “Being nominated itself was huge, but being someone that young girls can look up to and strive to be like is the real reason winning would mean so much to me.”

According to the press release, there were six Miss Caprock contestants representing SPC clubs, organizations or residence halls to compete for the title.

Kallie Ketchersid of Ropesville was first runner-up and will receive a $500 scholarship. Trista Stanley of Levelland finished third in the pageant. The contestants also included Marisela Jiminez of Lubbock, Joanna Gomez of Plains and Brittan Dobson of Levelland.

The new Miss Caprock, Cailee Miller, was crowned by last year’s winner Machayla Parkinson.

For more information, contact Josh Meredith, SPC Director of Student Life, at (806) 716-2377.