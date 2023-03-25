LUBBOCK, Texas — Police identified the victim who died in a “hit-and-run” collision as Keyanna English-King, 20. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers were called to 19th Street on the far western edge of Lubbock Friday night. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Major Crash Unit Asking for Public’s Help in Friday Night Hit-and-Run

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is asking for the public’s help following a Friday night hit-and-run in West Lubbock that left a 20-year-old woman dead.

Lubbock Police were called to 19th Street and Kelsey Avenue at 11:34 p.m. on March 24th following reports of a collision with injuries. Upon arrival, officers located Keyanna English-King. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears English-King was walking on the South side of the road in the 8800 block of 19th Street when she was struck by an SUV which fled the scene.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any information related to the case is asked to contact Officer Morgan Newbold at (806) 775-2756, or Sergeant Tim Seeley at (806) 775-2732.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.