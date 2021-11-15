2000 turkeys to be given away at drive-thru event on Saturday, Nov. 20

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — Several local organizations are teaming up to give away 2,000 turkeys during a drive-thru event on Saturday, November 20.

The giveaway will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Rocc Solid Fitness, located at 1905 Oak Avenue.

One turkey will be presented to each vehicle.

Organizers are asking individuals to remain in their vehicles and to wear a mask. All event volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves.

Turkeys will be accepted prior to the Saturday event from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, November 18, and Friday, November 19, at Rocc Solid Fitness.

Monetary donations will be accepted by contacting Tyrone Moore at (806) 281-2280.

The event is being presented by Skatevember, Rocc Solid Fitness, The Keepers and the Culver Foundation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar