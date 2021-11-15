2000 turkeys to be given away at drive-thru event on Saturday, Nov. 20

LUBBOCK, Texas — Several local organizations are teaming up to give away 2,000 turkeys during a drive-thru event on Saturday, November 20.

The giveaway will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Rocc Solid Fitness, located at 1905 Oak Avenue.

One turkey will be presented to each vehicle.

Organizers are asking individuals to remain in their vehicles and to wear a mask. All event volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves.

Turkeys will be accepted prior to the Saturday event from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, November 18, and Friday, November 19, at Rocc Solid Fitness.

Monetary donations will be accepted by contacting Tyrone Moore at (806) 281-2280.

The event is being presented by Skatevember, Rocc Solid Fitness, The Keepers and the Culver Foundation.

