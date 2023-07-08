LUBBOCK, Texas — Events to celebrate 200 years of the Texas Rangers will be held in Lubbock on July 21 and 22.

In 2021 the Texas Public Safety Commission sanctioned an organization called Texas Ranger 2023 to commemorate the 200th anniversary. Events were planned all over Texas, including Lubbock.

An event website said on June 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, there will be free admission to a blood drive and lecture series. There will also be a chance to “Meet the real Texas Rangers.” Texas Department of Public Safety recruiters, Troopers, pilots, Special Agents, and Rangers will be on hand and will show off law enforcement technology and gear.

That same evening from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. there will an event at the Civic Center called Badges Boots and Bling. Tickets are $150 per person or tables for can be reserved for $1,500.

The attire will be Western Cocktail. The event includes a dinner, live and silent auction, dancing, and live music with the Ray Johnston Band.

On Saturday, July 22, there will be a Sporting Clay Tournament at Hub City Clays in Lubbock County. Four-person teams start at $600.

Click here for the event website. Click here for the event poster.