2018 Fall Recreation and Leisure Activity Guide available starting Sunday, September 2

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

The 2018 Fall Recreation and Leisure Activity Guide will be available on September 2! The guide has all the traditional fall activities offered by Parks and Recreation, plus events for the City Libraries, Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum, Lake Alan Henry and Civic Services. The 32-page guide covers activities from September through early January with classes for Mommy and Me and Preschool up through Older Active Adults. Fall Festivals, Library Book Sale, Halloween events, Pumpkin Trail, Trick or Treat Street, holiday youth camps, Santa Land, and new classes are just a few of the great events the City of Lubbock will again offer Lubbock residents.



The fall guide contains all the information you’ll need to plan your fall activities, including class schedules for all Parks and Recreation facilities, the fall events calendar, athletic leagues and tennis opportunities, rental information, and information on Safety City and Lake Alan Henry. Parks and Recreation will have the guide available (in Adobe Reader) at www.playlubbock.com or pick one up at our City community and senior centers, libraries and museums beginning next week.



Online class registration for all Parks and Recreation Community and Adult Activity Centers will begin on Sunday, September 2 at 6:00 a.m. Space is limited, so sign up early before classes fill up!

