2019 Lemonade Day celebration & awards reception on Tuesday, Nov. 19

Lubbock Lemonade Day hosts year-end celebration event and awards reception Tuesday, November 19th at 5:30 pm at the J.T. and Margaret Talkington YWCA Sun n’ Fun building located at 6204 Elgin Road.

Lubbock Lemonade Day proudly invites you to join us in celebration of another successful year of youth entrepreneurship in our community.

This special event will highlight the results from across the city and feature the highly anticipated announcement of this year’s scholarship recipients and entrepreneur of the year awards. Texas Tech University and United Supermarkets have funded $4,000 in scholarships that will be awarded to 7 recipients, including one entrepreneur of the year and six finalists for their outstanding achievement. This event is private, but the media is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Lemonade Day empowers tomorrow’s entrepreneurs by teaching them to start, own, and operate their very own business – a lemonade stand. Thousands of lives were changed right here in the Hub City, and we couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you to our community and sponsors for contributing to a successful year and your commitment to Lemonade Day 2020.

Visit http://lubbock.lemonadeday.org and like Lubbock Lemonade Day on all of our social media platforms for more information

