2019 Levelland Sip & Swirl to be held on Thursday, June 20

(Photo provided by the Levelland Main Street Program)

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Levelland Main Street Program:

The Levelland Sip & Swirl is on Thursday, June 20th. We are excited to tell you all about the event and what you can expect if you buy a ticket!

There are two ticket options (you must be 21 or older to purchase a ticket): VIP ($100) & General Admission ($40).

General Admission begins at 6:30 pm and the event lasts until 9:30 pm - Tickets include: 1 commemorative wine glass, 1 commemorative wine bag, 10 complementary tastings of wine from any of the participating wineries, samples of food from participating food trucks & live music at the Gazebo. There will also be a local artist painting a mural, live! All ticket holders must check-in at Swirl Registration to get their Swirl Swag and wristband for tastings. Swirl Registration is open from 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm at the Brasch-Mitchell Building, 513 Ave G. Participants are advised to buy tickets in advance, as they are limited. Tickets will be available at the door for $45 unless sold out.

VIPers will have a unique experience that begins at 5:30 pm and lasts until 6:30 pm - Tickets include: all of the above-mentioned Swirl Swag and other amenities, plus exclusive entry to Burklee Hill Vineyards an hour before General Admission begins with heavy hor d'oeuvres compliments of United Supermarkets and wine pairings and live music compliments of Burklee Hill. VIP tickets are extremely limited and must be purchased in advance. VIP tickets will not be sold at the door. ALL Tickets are available online (www.downtownlevelland.com) or you may purchase them from the Main Street office located inside City Hall, 1709 Ave H, Levelland, TX 79336

When you arrive to the event, PARKING is available anywhere outside of the barricades. Also look for signs that will lead you to a designated parking lot for additional Swirl parking. ADA PARKING is available at the old Farmer's Market lot located at the corner of 5th & Ave G.

Once you have checked in at Swirl Registration, ticket holders are encouraged to sip on fine wines while you swirl around the square to shop and listen to great live music at the gazebo on the courthouse lawn, provided by Hannah Jackson. Tables and chairs will be setup on the lawn for you to stop and rest or grab a bit to eat from one our foodies!

Food trucks will be located on the North West corner of the Courthouse Square. Complimentary samples will be served to ticket holders and full menus items may be purchased. Foodies include: Honeycomb Pie Shoppe, The Sweet Life and the 2018 Sip & Swirl Supreme Foodie: Aspen Creek.

Eleven wineries and eleven businesses will be open for your sipping and shopping pleasure. A select amount of craft beer samples will also be available from Plains Brew Co. and others!

Wineries include: Bar-Z Winery, Burklee Hill Vineyards, English Newsom Cellars, Farmhouse Vineyards, High Plains Winegrowers Association, Rancho Loma Vineyards, Sandfighter Wines, Texas Wine Company, Triple D Winery, Wilmeth-Hart Vineyards and 2018 Sip & Swirl Supreme Winery: Llano Estacado Winey.

Downtown businesses include: Atchison's Jewelry, Burklee Hill Vineyards, Circle HBK Designs, Higginbotham Brothers, Honeycomb Pie Shoppe, Lou Dee's Floral & Gifts, Our Stuff, Our Stuff Warehouse, Studio "K" Home Décor & Vintage Gifts, T&S Craft & Antique Mall, Wallace Theater, Your Shop and the 2018 Sip & Swirl Supreme Retailer: Wallace Theater.

Ticket holders will also have an opportunity to vote for their favorite winery, downtown retailer and foodie for the 2019 Sip & Swirl Supreme awards.

Our Tipsy Taxi golf carts will be available around the Square to escort you from Swirl Stop to Swirl Stop, and if you're shopping bags get too heavy, they'll give you a lift to your car!

We will also have a Wine Valet available this year for attendees to "check" any bottles of wine you purchase from the wineries until you are ready to leave, keeping the extra "weight" off and your hands free so everyone is able to continue sipping and shopping!

All proceeds from this event benefit downtown Levelland revitalization. A special thanks to our sponsors for making it possible: Smith South Plains, Allied Oilfield & Machine Pump, United Supermarkets, Repforce LLC, John Roley's AutoCenter, Hockley County School Employees Credit Union, Capital Farm Credit, Xcel Energy, Edward Jones: Tanner Terrell & Brian Lewis, West Texas Wine Tours, Bill Ashley State Farm, KLVT Radio, Levelland & Hockley County News-Press, Resound Networks, City Bank and Danny Grant Agency.

The Levelland Sip & Swirl starts at 6:30 pm on Thursday, June 20, 2019. The Swirl concludes at 9:30 pm. ENJOY the evening of wine, shopping, food, live music and more! We hope you have barrels of fun! Visit www.downtownlevelland.com or call 894-9079 for more info and to get your tickets!

