2019 Lubbock Fire Truck Pull for Special Olympics Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Special Olympics Texas – South Plains Area:

Members of the community will come together to use their strength for a good cause on Saturday, September 28 as they attempt to haul a 55,000-pound Lubbock fire engine for 75 feet in the fastest time at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza (5001 50th St.). The annual Fire Truck Pull is a team-building activity and fundraiser that is open to the public and supports Special Olympics Texas athletes in the South Plains Area.

The Fire Truck Pull requires teams of eight friends, family members and colleagues to work together to pull the emergency vehicle. All teams are required to have at least one female on the squad. Teams with fewer than eight members should indicate that when registering, as “fill-ins” can be found. The challenge will wrap up with an awards ceremony for Most Money Raised and Fastest Unified Team.

All funds collected through this event will go to SOTX to provide sports programming and competition training for more than 800 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in the South Plains Area.

This event operates under the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), which is SOTX’s largest grass-roots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle.

9 am – Registration

9:30 am – Opening Ceremonies

9:45 am – First Pull

For more information, contact Ashley Pena (apena@sotx.org) at 806.788.1540.

About the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR)

The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) is Special Olympics’ largest grass-roots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle. In Texas, the Law Enforcement Torch Run began in 1985 and had grown to become one of the largest in the nation. Since getting started in Texas, Torch Run has contributed over $26 million through the dedication of thousands of law enforcement personnel fundraising on behalf of SOTX. The support provided by this dedicated group has contributed greatly to programs in local communities, which involve more than 58,300 athletes with intellectual disabilities throughout the state.

