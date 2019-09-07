2019 Lubbock Muscle Walk held on Saturday, September 7

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Muscular Dystrophy Association – West Texas hosted their annual Muscle Walk here in Lubbock Saturday morning.

The event took place at Fiesta Plaza in the the Buddy Holly Recreational Area.

This year’s goal was to raise $35,000 for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

The MDA Muscle Walk is a life-changing experience that unites families, friends, neighbors and local businesses to forge powerful connections, celebrate the strength of MDA families and transform hope into answers.

The MDA Muscle Walk empowers individuals in hometowns across America to raise critical awareness and funds for muscle-debilitating diseases that severely weaken muscle strength and mobility.

The event is normally held in the spring, but it was moved to September this year.

KLBK’s Terri Furman was the emcee of the event.

