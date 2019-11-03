2019 Lubbock Veteran’s Day Parade on Saturday, November 9

LUBBOCK, Texas – Los Hermanos Familia will host their fourth annual Veteran’s Day Parade here in Lubbock on Saturday, November 9.

The theme for this year’s parade is “We All Bleed Red, White, and Blue” and will begin at 10:00 a.m.

The parade route will begin at First Baptist Church, located at Broadway and Avenue W. It will then proceed eastward on Broadway to Avenue M. At Avenue M, the parade route will continue northward to the parking lot of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Participants are encouraged to pay tribute to veterans and all who have served the community. Veterans, their family members, businesses, advocates, organizations, marching bands, and all advocates are encouraged to participate.

The event is proudly organized by Los Hermanos Familia, an organization committed to building community.

For more information or two register, please visit www.loshermanosfamilia.org/veteran-s-day-parade.