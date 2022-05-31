LUBBOCK, Texas— On Tuesday, a Lubbock County Grand Jury indicted Christopher Lee Thomas, 26, for capital murder.

Thomas was previously charged with murder for the shooting death of Tyshaun Bates in 2019.

Police said the incident occurred on April 10, 2019, in the 4600 block 50th Street when two masked men entered an apartment. Police said four people were involved in the crime.

Bates was known to sell marijuana from his apartment. Lisa Marie Morales, 24, stopped by Bates’ apartment to purchase marijuana. After she opened the apartment door to go back to her car to retrieve more money, according to the arrest warrant, two men rushed into the apartment.

Related Articles

Christopher Lee Thomas, 24 at the time, and Daytron Hood, 22 at the time, entered wearing masks, the warrant stated. Morales told police she heard a gunshot. Quawnard Williams, 22 at the time, was also charged with robbery but his role was not clearly stated in previous official documents. Lisa Marie Morales was also charged with robbery. As of Tuesday, all four remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Everythinglubbock.com reached out to prosecutor and the district clerk to see if the death penalty will be sought in this case. We will provide an update when possible.