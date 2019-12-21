2019 National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day on Saturday, Dec. 21

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the South Plains Homeless Consortium:

On December 21st, the first day of winter and the longest night of the year, join the South Plains Homeless Consortium to remember those who have died while homelessness in our community and across America.

Since 1990, the National Coalition for the Homeless has sponsored National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day to bring attention to the tragedy of homelessness and to remember those who have died because of a lack of permanent and supportive housing. The mission of the South Plains Homeless Consortium is to lead the efforts to identify homeless issues and to support the development of community strategies to prevent and end homelessness. The consortium invites the community to participate in this meaningful event.

WHO:

The public, including those experiencing or who have left homelessness, policy makers, faith-based and advocacy organizations, healthcare providers, and interested citizens.

WHAT:

In recognition of Homeless National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, a candlelight vigil memorializing those lost while homelessness in our community. Speakers include Family Promise of Lubbock executive director and consortium president Doug Morris; Judge Jorge Hernandez of Lubbock Homeless Court; StarCare Specialty Health System CEO Beth Lawson; Majors David & Dawn Worthy of the Salvation Army; and Jaime Wheeler of Open Door. We are please to include Jimbo Robinson, who will be speaking on behalf of his experiences exiting homelessness through VetStar. A proclamation from the City Council will be read. Girl Scouts De Colores Service Unit will be providing care items.

WHERE:

The Salvation Army’s Dave Freriks Disaster Complex Park and Playground, located at 16th Street and Avenue K.

WHEN:

Saturday, December 21, 2019

5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

As the Council of Economic Advisor’s 2019 report stated, “Homelessness almost always involves people facing desperate situations and extreme hardship. They must make choices among very limited options, often in the context of extreme duress, substance abuse disorders, untreated mental illness, or unintended consequences from well-intentioned policies.” According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, homeless persons also have a mortality rate four to nine times higher than

(News release from the South Plains Homeless Consortium)