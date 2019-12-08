2019 Santa Land opens at Mackenzie Park on Tuesday, Dec. 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock parks and Recreation Department:

Bring the whole family to Mackenzie Park for Santa Land’s Opening Ceremony Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. Lubbock City Council members will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus from the North Pole, and turn on the Christmas lights in the winter village to officially open Santa Land.

Lubbock Parks and Recreation has hosted Santa Land for the past 63 years, and admission is free. Santa Land is open every evening from December 10-23, 2019, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. Approximately 50,000 people visit Santa Land each year to see the festive holiday village with its huge lighted Christmas tree, animated displays, bonfires, traditional holiday scenes, and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus. Each evening at 6:00 p.m. during this 14-night event, a sleigh with tiny reindeer bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Santa Land to hear the Christmas wishes of area children.

Families will enjoy live entertainment most evenings from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Hot chocolate and other refreshments are available for sale at the concession stand. Parents are welcome to take photos of their children with Santa at no charge. Keepsake digital photos may also be purchased for $5.00.

The entrance to Santa Land is located off of the East Broadway entrance into Mackenzie Park, east of Avenue A and the South Plains Fairgrounds.

Parks and Recreation is grateful to its sponsors and the Lubbock community for their help in underwriting Santa Land to bring this annual event to the children of West Texas at no charge. This year’s sponsors include Raising Cane’s, Betenbough Homes, Plains Roofing, Tom’s Tree Place, David Dunn Repair Service, Taqueria Autlan, Joyland Amusement Park, Sonic Drive-in, DLC Designs, The Cakery, Easy Backyard Storage, Latino Lubbock Magazine, Abercrombie Lumber, Adams Paint, Smith LP Gas Company, Holiday Lite Source, Gristy’s Dry Cleaning & Laundry, Lubbock Fire and Rescue, and Lubbock Police Department.

For more information, contact Lubbock Parks and Recreation at 775-2673 or 775-2687, visit our website at www.playlubbock.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

