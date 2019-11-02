2019 SOTX Area 17 Bowling Competition this weekend in Lubbock

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

SOTX Texas, Special Olympics Texas (Best) - 720

(Photo provided by Special Olympics Texas)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Hundreds of athletes from across the South Plains and eastern New Mexico are in Lubbock this weekend for the Special Olympics Texas Area 17 Bowling Tournament.

The tournament is taking place Saturday and Sunday at South Plains Lanes.

Athletes from surrounding school districts and community-based delegations are competing in various divisions, including ramp, assisted ramp, singles and team bowling.

The event is free and open to the public. 

To volunteer or for more information, contact Ashley Pena (apena@sotx.org) at 806.749.7000.

