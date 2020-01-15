2020 cookie season launches for the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains:

[Wednesday], Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) launches the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie™ season, when Girl Scouts across the United States become entrepreneurs as they earn money to power their own leadership opportunities and adventures. Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, which is the local Girl Scout council, begins its cookie season January 17. And Girl Scouts is announcing a new way to celebrate young female leaders: refreshed packaging reflecting the amazing experiences cookie earnings make possible for girls.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program® teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success. Nine in ten Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their entrepreneurship skills and their interest in pursuing entrepreneurship as a career path—so every cookie purchase is an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow. What’s more, each and every purchase stays local to power amazing experiences and leadership opportunities for girls right here in the Lubbock area.

GSUSA’s refreshed cookie packaging (with the same great taste!) continues to emphasize what the cookie program is all about, and the updated images feature current Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences available to members—from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities. Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies makes experiences like these possible for girls in this community.

And with one of two lemon cookies available nationwide this year, Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains is celebrating the Lemonades® cookie, a tasty way to support young female entrepreneurs. Lemonades, alongside classics such as the Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, and Peanut Butter Patties® varieties, are savory slices of shortbread with lemon-flavored icing. The variety is offered in select council markets for as long as supplies last.

“Many people don’t know that proceeds from that yummy box of Girl Scout Cookies stay local and are reinvested in girls,” said Becky Burton, CEO of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. “It’s even sweeter to realize your simple act directly helps girls experience incredible things and make lifelong memories.”

“Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies—but the program is about so much more than cookies,” said GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo. “Girls learn about entrepreneurship as they run their own cookie businesses. The important business and financial literacy skills girls learn through the program are proven to build their leadership skills and position them for success in the future. When you purchase cookies, you are helping girls power their Girl Scout experience, and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs.”

Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.

In the Lubbock area, Girl Scouts are served by Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, call 800-582-7272 or visit gs-top.org.

