2020 Core Power IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday, the 2020 Core Power IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock triathlon was canceled amid coronavirus concerns, also known as COVID-19.

The triathlon organizers said they plan to return to Lubbock in 2021, according to a new release. The release states that all registered athletes of the triathlon will receive an email with further information.

Read the full news release below:

We regret to announce that the 2020 Core Power IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock triathlon cannot take place on June 28 due to the acceleration of COVID-19 infections in Texas. In accordance with our IRONMAN Safe Return to Racing protocol, the health and safety of our community is of utmost priority and in alignment with remarks made by Governor Abbott on Tuesday, June 23, it would not be responsible to host the event at this moment in time.

“We are grateful to Mayor Pope of The City of Lubbock and his fine team of professionals, along with our long-time partners Mike and Marti Greer, for their outstanding work to do everything possible to host this race,” said Andrew Messick President & CEO for The IRONMAN Group. “But ultimately the COVID-19 headwinds in Texas right now are just too strong for the race to happen. We look forward to returning to Lubbock in 2021.”

All registered athletes of the 2020 Core Power IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock triathlon will be receiving an email with further information. In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that the change at this late juncture will come as a disappointment but look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future.