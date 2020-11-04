2020 election, Lubbock smashes records for voter participation

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock County Elections Office, 110,208 people in Lubbock voted in the 2020 Election, more than in any previous election in the county.

For comparison, there were 93,891 total votes cast in the county during the 2016 election, and 87,992 in the 2012 election. Lubbock surpassed those totals in early voting in 2020, with 96,174 votes cast during the extended early voting period.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order in July that extended the early voting period by six days due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Election Day, 14,034 people cast their ballots in Lubbock County, less than the 21,973 votes cast on Election Day in 2016.

Approximately 60 percent of the county’s registered voters cast a ballot in 2020, higher than the 56 percent in 2016. According to the elections office, there were 183,505 registered voters in the county for the 2020 election, up from 166,400 in 2016.