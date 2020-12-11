2020 from a local perspective, Jerry’s Barber Shop

LUBBOCK, Texas — This year has been full of ups and downs, but 2020 has certainly brought much for folks across Lubbock to discuss. And at one local barbershop, they are doing exactly that.

Maurice Stanley, the owner of Jerry’s Barber Shop, has worked there for 30 years and customers know it is not just a haircut they are getting when they walk in.

“Jackie Robinson was out trying to steal home against a Yogi Berra,” said Stanley. “Everybody knows you can’t steal home from a Yogi Berra!”

Maurice isn’t afraid to tell anyone what he thinks, about anything.

“A lot of people don’t really agree with me, but that’s OK. I don’t care,” said Maurice.

Customers coming from all over town to pick his brain. Running through topics like the election, sports and COVID-19.

“I want to get it over with, and we have people in the community hell-bent on continuing it,” said Stanely. “I personally don’t understand why a person can’t put on a mask to go in a place they certainly have the right to do what they want to do, but they don’t have the right to get me sick. It’s a very real situation. It’s not something handled in fake news. It’s the real deal.”

But at the end of the day, no matter what gets talked about, no hard feelings are left behind.

“Let’s put it this way–I’ll go out of my way to avoid anything controversial,” said Stanley.

Like many businesses, Jerry’s Barber Shop has been hit hard by COVID-19. Maurice said they saw their business decrease by about 30 percent after the pandemic started.