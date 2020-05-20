2020 LubbockPRIDE Festival cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from LubbockPRIDE:

LubbockPRIDE has made the difficult decision to cancel their 2020 PRIDE Festival after having record setting attendance at their event last year, which was held on August 24th at Maxey Park. The coronavirus concerns with social distancing as well as financial struggles that many vendors and sponsors are having currently, are such that LubbockPRIDE feels that they need to cancel the event. LubbockPRIDE believes they need to allow proper time for the community to recover from this pandemic before moving forward.

LubbockPRIDE hopes that the community understands their decision and that everyone remains vigilant in helping to reduce the spread of the coronavirus by following proper face covering and social distancing guidelines and supporting local businesses so things can get back on track for everybody next year. LubbockPRIDE wishes Lubbock, the surrounding communities, and their supporters in the community the best during this challenging time and hopes that everyone stays safe and takes care of one another.

LubbockPRIDE hopes to design alternative ways to celebrate Pride as things become possible or are made available. LubbockPRIDE asks that all interested parties, whether it be potential attendees, vendors, or sponsors keep informed of what their next steps/events are by following their Facebook page at facebook.com/LubbockPRIDE and/or checking their website at www.LubbockPRIDE.org.

LubbockPRIDE’s mission is to achieve positive representation of the LGBTQ+ community within Lubbock and represent the city and the surrounding areas in a dignified manner. LubbockPRIDE is an organization that hosts the annual LGBTQ+ pride festival in Lubbock, Texas. The festival brings together Lubbock and the surrounding communities for a day of fun, education, food, and fabulous performances! This event is family friendly and we welcome people of all ages.

