2020 Red Raider Hall of Fame includes Crabtree, Graham and Ross

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech announced the 2020 Hall of Fame class for athletics which includes Michael Crabtree, Graham Harrell and Ronald Ross.

TEXAS TECH ANNOUNCES 2020 HALL OF FAME CLASS

The 2020 class features the likes of Michael Crabtree, Graham Harrell and Ronald Ross

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will induct the likes of Michael Crabtree, Graham Harrell and Ronald Ross as part of its seven-member Hall of Fame class that was announced by the Double T Varsity Club on Thursday.

Crabtree and Harrell, possibly the top quarterback-receiver duo in school history, will be joined not only by Ross but by former discus national champion D’Andra Carter, golfer Brooke Lowrance, volleyball standout Chris Martin and All-American infielder Jason Totman as part of the 2020 class.

“This is arguably one of the best classes we’ve inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame,” said Rodney Allison, executive director of the Double T Varsity Club. “You can look at each of these inductees and fairly say they were among the top players we’ve had in each of their respective sports. We look forward to formally inducting this class into the Hall of Fame and will hopefully be able to share those details later this fall.”

Due to concerns for the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas Tech has not formally set an induction date for the 2020 class. The athletics department will announce its induction plans once they are finalized later this fall.

2020 Texas Tech Hall of Fame Class

D’Andra Carter (Track & Field, 2006-09)

Carter became only the third Lady Raider and the fourth track and field athlete all-time to win an individual national title in 2009 when she launched a final throw of 182’-01” to take the top spot in the discus at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. The successful afternoon in Fayetteville, Arkansas placed Carter in an elite category among track and field athletes at Texas Tech as she joined the likes of fellow Hall of Famers Leigh Daniel, Sally Kipyego and Jonathan Johnson with a national title. Carter also claimed the Big 12 Outdoor title in the discus as both a junior and senior before ending her career as a three-time All-American in the event. To this day, Carter still maintains five of the farthest throws in Texas Tech history as she remains the only thrower in program history to lead the team in the discus over four-consecutive years.

Michael Crabtree (Football, 2007-08)

Arguably one of the top wide receivers in college football history, Crabtree rewrote the Texas Tech record book during his two-year career as a Red Raider. The Dallas native set the Texas Tech single-season marks as well as the NCAA freshman records for receptions (134), receiving yards (1,962) and receiving touchdowns (22) as only a redshirt freshman in 2007. His debut was so impressive it hasn’t been matched by any receiver nationally since as Crabtree still ranks third all-time in NCAA single-season history for receiving yards and first among power-five receivers. Crabtree became the first freshman in history to win the prestigious Biletnikoff Award in 2007 and later became the first two-time winner of the coveted trophy a year later before departing Texas Tech as the school’s all-time career leader for receiving yards (3,127) and receiving touchdowns (41). He teamed with quarterback Graham Harrell to lead the Red Raiders to a 20-6 record during his two seasons, which culminated with an 11-2 campaign in 2008 that pushed Texas Tech to as high as No. 2 in the national rankings following a memorable win over top-ranked Texas. The strong season catapulted Harrell and Crabtree to fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Heisman Trophy voting. Crabtree, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, went on to enjoy a successful 11-year professional career with stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals.

Graham Harrell (Football, 2005-08)

Harrell remains one of the most successful quarterbacks in college football history after torching opposing defenses to the tune of 15,793 passing yards over his Red Raider career. A native of Ennis, Texas, Harrell finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2008 after leading the Red Raiders to an 11-1 regular season that saw Texas Tech rise to as high as No. 2 in the national polls following a memorable win over top-ranked Texas. Harrell was named the Sammy Baugh Trophy winner as a junior in 2007 before claiming the Johnny Unitas Award as well as AT&T All-America Player of the Year and Sporting News Co-Player of the Year honors a year later. He was also tabbed a first team All-American by the AFCA following the 2008 season where he threw for 5,111 yards and 45 touchdowns. Harrell previously recorded 5,705 yards through the air in 2007, which still trails only fellow Red Raider B.J. Symons for the most in NCAA history. To this day, Harrell remains Texas Tech’s career leader for passing yards, touchdown passes (134), pass attempts (2,062), completions (1,403), yards per game (350.9), 300-yard games (32) and 400-yard games (20). He still ranks third all-time in NCAA history for career touchdown passes and fourth for career passing yards. Following his time as a Red Raider, Harrell was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent as he spent three years with the organization (2010-12) and was a member of the team’s Super Bowl XLV championship roster. He joined the coaching profession soon after ending his playing career and is currently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at USC.

Brooke Lowrance (Women’s Golf, 1995-99)

Lowrance becomes the second women’s golfer all-time to be inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame after leading the Lady Raiders to three NCAA Regional appearances during her career, including the school’s first trip to the NCAA Championships in 1996. Lowrance, a native of nearby Snyder, Texas, was only a true freshman when the Lady Raiders advanced past the NCAA West Regional in Omaha, Nebraska, to eventually place 12th at the NCAA Championships. She helped push Texas Tech back to the NCAA Regional round again a year later and again as a senior in 1999 before departing as the school’s all-time leader for lowest stroke average (77.0). Lowrance, who posted Texas Tech’s lowest average each of her final three seasons, earned honorable mention All-America accolades as a junior, becoming the first Lady Raider all-time to be named among the nation’s top golfers. Lowrance finished among the top 10 individuals at the Big 12 Tournament three times in her career, eventually collecting All-Big 12 first team honors as a junior and second team accolades as a senior. She won two tournaments during her career, which came at the 1996 Susie Maxwell Classic and the 1998 Jeannine McHaney Memorial Invitational.

Chris Martin (Volleyball, 1988-91)

Martin remains one of the most versatile volleyball standouts during the Southwest Conference era, helping lead the Red Raiders to a pair of appearances in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, including Texas Tech’s only 30-win season in its history. Martin was a dominating presence at the net, ranking fifth all-time for career solo blocks (105) and total blocks (373) and sixth for block assists (268). She was also one of the most lethal Red Raiders from behind the service line as well after compiling 146 aces over her four seasons, the fourth-highest total still to this day. Defensively, she notched 1,152 digs, which ranks eighth in Texas Tech career history and places Martin as the only Red Raider to sit in the top 10 all-time for both career total blocks and digs. Her efforts earned her second team All-Southwest Conference honors as a junior in 1990 and then first team accolades a year later where she was also a second team AVCA All-Region selection. In addition, she was tabbed to the SWC All-Decade second team (1983-92) as well as the Texas Tech All-Millennium Team. Martin becomes the sixth former volleyball student-athlete to be inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame, joining Jill Burness, Lisa Hilgers, Lisa Love, Becky (Boxwell) McIlraith and her former teammate, Lisa Clark.

Ronald Ross (Men’s Basketball, 2002-05)

Ross remains one of the beloved greats in the history of Texas Tech men’s basketball as the former walk-on helped lead the Red Raiders to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including their first-ever trip to the Sweet 16 in 2005. Ross, a native of nearby Hobbs, New Mexico, was an All-Big 12 first team selection and an All-American by Basketball Times as a senior after averaging 17.5 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.6 steals per game under head coach Bob Knight. Ross also established the single-season and career school records that year by recording 86 steals, pushing his career total to 204 over 132 games. The most memorable moment of Ross’ career came in a victory over Gonzaga in the second round of the 2005 NCAA Tournament as he sank the go-ahead 3-pointer with just over a minute to play before adding the two clinching free throws with only 7.5 seconds remaining in a 71-69 win. Ross recorded 24 points in the win and grabbed nine rebounds against the Bulldogs before nearly pushing the sixth-seeded Red Raiders into a near upset the following weekend versus West Virginia. He closed his Red Raider career with 1,174 career points and 320 assists as one of the top point guards in school history. Ross, who also earned Chip Hilton Player of the Year honors by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame his senior year, enjoyed a 13-year professional career playing overseas following his time as a Red Raider. He returned to Texas Tech to become a graduate assistant under head coach Chris Beard prior to the 2018-19 season, which was highlighted by the Red Raiders’ first Big 12 regular-season title and their run to the National Final of the NCAA Tournament.

Jason Totman (Baseball, 1994-95)

Totman becomes the 20th member of the Red Raider baseball program to be inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame after leading the Red Raiders to a school-record 51 wins in 1995 and the Southwest Conference regular season and tournament titles. Totman proved instrumental in establishing an already rising program under legendary coach Larry Hays into one of the top programs in the country as the Red Raiders posted a combined record of 91-31 in his two seasons. He is one of 15 Red Raider baseball players to earn first team All-America honors, doing so in 1995 behind a .435 batting average and a team-leading 24 doubles. The .435 average, along with his .560 on-base percentage that season, still rank as the second-best numbers in a single season by any Red Raider. He would go on to become the only Red Raider to win Southwest Conference Tournament MVP after leading Texas Tech to the tournament title. During both seasons in Lubbock, he led the Red Raiders in doubles and triples and was recognized as ABCA All-Region and All-Southwest Conference. For his career, he remains second on the school’s career batting list at .407 and holds two of the top three marks for hitting by a Tech second baseman in school history. A native of McPherson, Kansas, Totman came to Lubbock from Butler Community College where he led the Grizzlies to a school best record of 48-11 as a sophomore in 1993. Following his collegiate career, Totman was drafted in the seventh round of the 1995 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres, marking the highest an infielder had ever been selected in school history at the time. He is married to former Lady Raider golf coach and fellow Texas Tech Hall of Famer Stacey (Kolb) Totman. They become the first husband-wife duo of former student-athletes to be inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame.