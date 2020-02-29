2020 Spring Break Staycation at the Buddy Holly Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

Having a Staycation in Lubbock this Spring Break? Then join the Buddy Holly Center for their Spring Break Staycation Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20. Children of all ages are invited to drop-in and make a cool craft from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each day for just $1 per day per child.

Children younger than six will need adult supervision. Parents are welcome to join their children as they create their fun art. No registration is required, but supplies are limited. Come early to have the best chance to make your favorite craft! Choose one day or the whole week. Each day has a different craft for your child to walk away with.

Spring Break Staycation:

Monday: Easter Egg Animals

Tuesday: Paper Plate Tambourines

Wednesday: Hot Air Balloons

Thursday: Wind Chimes

Friday: Stained Glass Kites

­Dates:

Monday, March 16 – Friday, March 20, 2020

Time:

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Cost:

$1/per day per child

Ages:

All ages

