2020 Top Twenty Under Forty award nominations now open

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:



The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Lubbock Chamber Top Twenty Under Forty award presented by the Young Professionals of Lubbock.

“The next generation of leaders, inspirators, and innovators are here,” said Victoria Messer, Young Professionals Committee member and recipient of the 2019 award. “They are thriving, hustling, and actively building a better tomorrow for our community. The Lubbock Chamber’s Top 20 Under 40 is our opportunity to highlight these amazing individuals and their impacts both in their professions and in the community.”

The nominated individuals should demonstrate leadership in their careers and actively participate in the community. Awardees will be determined by an independent panel of judges. The 2020 honorees will be recognized at a banquet in November.

Nominations must be received no later than Sun., Aug. 23.

Nominees will be contacted by the Lubbock Chamber regarding eligibility requirements as nominations are received.

You may nominate more than one person. However, self-nominations are not permitted.

Nominees must be between 22 and 40 years of age on or before Sept. 28, 2020.

Nomination forms are available on YPLubbock.org. For more information or to receive a nomination form via email contact Kyle Jacobson at Kyle.Jacobson@lubbockbiz.org or call (806) 761-7000.

(News release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)