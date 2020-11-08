2020 Veterans Day at the Silent Wings Museum

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Silent Wings Museum:

The Silent Wings Museum invites the community to join us as we honor those who have served our country this Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The museum will be open free to the public from 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. The Silent Wings Museum is in compliance with City of Lubbock and Lubbock Safe social distancing guidelines. Face coverings are required and hand sanitizer is available to ensure that everyone who attends has the best experience possible.

In-person activities will include Take and Make Veterans Day Poppies, hourly showings of the documentary film Arlington: Field of Honor, and even pre-packaged sweets and stickers while supplies last!

For patrons unable to attend in person, we encourage you to follow our virtual programming beginning at 10:00 a.m. Our virtual programming features The Honorable Mayor Dan Pope, who will headline our virtual event at 11:00 a.m with a reading of a special City of Lubbock Veterans Day Mayoral Proclamation. Join us virtually throughout the day for artifact spotlights, historical fun facts, and to sign an e-card to our veterans! Follow the Silent Wings Museum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @SilentWingsMuseum to access to this exclusive content and so much more.

For those not able to attend on Veterans Day, the Silent Wings Museum is offering ½ price admission on Tuesday November 10th, November 12th, and November 13th with an e-coupon located on our website.

Date:

November 11, 2020

Time:

In-Person Event is from 10AM-5PM

Location:

Silent Wings, 6202 N I-27

Admission:

Free

To Learn More:

https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/silent-wings-museum/veterans-day-2020

