2021 Cultural Arts Grant Program Grant Workshop and application submission deadline

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Civic Lubbock, Inc.:

Civic Lubbock, Inc. is currently accepting applications for the City of Lubbock/Civic Lubbock, Inc. 2021 Cultural Arts Grant Program. The Cultural Arts Grant Program provides local cultural organizations with financial support for projects that promote Tourism and the Arts in Lubbock. Funding for the Cultural Arts Grant Program comes from an allocation of the Hotel Occupancy Tax which is generated from visitors who stay overnight in Lubbock.

The deadline to submit grant applications for the 2021 Cultural Arts Grant Program is Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The 2021 grant cycle covers projects that will take place between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022.

A Cultural Arts Grant Workshop, mandatory for first time applicants, will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 4:00 pm in Room 107 of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Ln. First time applicants are defined as 1) any organization that has not applied for a Cultural Arts Grant in the past and 2) an individual with any organization who has never completed a Cultural Arts Grant application. The workshop is optional for those that have attended the grant workshop in the past and have received grant funding from this program. The Grant Workshop is free. Registration to attend the workshop is required to insure the meeting room can be set for social distancing purposes. To register for the Grant Workshop please visit https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civic-center/ticketing/cultural-arts-grant-workshop or call 806.775.2267.

The Grant Workshop will cover the Cultural Arts Grant Program guidelines and procedures as well as the application process.

Applying organizations must be a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (or government equivalent) and have been actively pursuing their goals for at least one year. Applications and other associated documents are available online at https://civiclubbock.org/cultural-arts-grant-program/

