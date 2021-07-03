2021 Fourth on Broadway Parade winners announced

This is a press release from Broadway Festivals.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The 31st Annual 4th on Broadway Sonic Parade, themed “Let Freedom Sing” has made its way from Avenue M on Broadway east, and into Mackenzie Park to Joyland. Winners for 2021 are as follows:

Commercial:

1st place: WesTech Plumbing (photo attached)

2nd place: Jarvis Metals Recycling (photo attached)

Non-commercial:

1st place: Literacy Lubbock

2nd place: Alzheimer’s Association

Cash prizes were awarded in both the non-commercial and commercial categories as follows: 1st Place – $500 and automatic free entry into the 2022 parade; Runner Up – $250

Emcee for the parade this year was Amy O of 104.9 The Beat. Judges were members of the Fourth on Broadway steering committee. Entries were judged on adherence to the theme, use of color and patriotic decorating, use of music, and group spirit and participation.

2019 Parade Winners

Commercial: 1st – American Postal Workers Union #952; 2nd – Covenant Children’s; 3rd – Latino Lubbock Magazine/Los Hermanos Familia

Non-Commercial: 1st – Filipino American Association; 2nd – Roosevelt High School Cheer; 3rd – Lubbock ISD combined bands

