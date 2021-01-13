2021 Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off bringing joy during challenging times

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains:

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains (GS-TOP) kicks off the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season January 15, during a challenging time when many Girl Scouts are selling in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe. Even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls are adapting their sales methods to share the joy of Girl Scout Cookies through the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program—including taking contact-free pickup and delivery orders through a new national collaboration with Grubhub.

Innovative Girl-led Sales Methods

The Girl Scout Cookie Program has long taught girls how to run a business via in-person booths, door-to-door activity, and online platforms. This year, girls as young as five years old are continuing to embrace their entrepreneurial spirits, stay connected to their communities, and have fun by participating in the cookie program. Proceeds from each and every purchase stay local with the troop and council to power Girl Scouts’ essential leadership programming.

“Our Girl Scouts are ready to take the lead in this year’s cookie program by using their flexibility and ingenuity to create a safe environment for their cookie businesses. We are thrilled we have a variety of community partners helping to ensure this year’s cookie program is a success for our young cookie entrepreneurs,” says Becky Burton, CEO of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains.

This year, Girl Scouts is also providing new materials as part of their cookie badge program to support girls as they run their cookie business online and via social media, helping them be best equipped to sell during these times.

Cookies NOW! event January 16

Annually, Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains kicks off the cookie program season with the Cookies NOW! event. This year is a drive-through experience for girls at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church. Through this partnership, girls will drive-through a contactless pick-up of their first 12 cases of cookies to sell. This additional contact-free method supports local girls while keeping their safety top of mind.

Ordering Now Available Through Delivery Platform Grubhub

This season, Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains is participating in a national collaboration with food ordering and delivery platform Grubhub so girls have an additional way to facilitate contact-free cookie orders. In Lubbock, consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app. A hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, all using Grubhub’s back-end technology. Check the Grubhub app for additional details. As always, the proceeds benefit the troop and council while providing another innovative way to safely run the cookie program virtually. Girl Scouts is grateful to Grubhub for waiving all fees for the organization to make this new delivery option feasible for sales without reducing troops’ and councils’ proceeds.

New cookie, the Toast-YAY!

This year, Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains will offer the new Toast-Yay!™ cookie, a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing and full of flavor in every bite. Toast-Yay! gives consumers a new way to celebrate moments of joy alongside other favorites, like Thin Mints® and Caramel deLites®.

How to Safely Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Season

Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized in Lubbock from January 15 through March 7. Consumers can support Girl Scouts by purchasing Thin Mints®, Peanut Butter Patties®, Shortbread, the new Toast-Yay!™ and more in a few different ways:

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.

If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, text COOKIES to 59618 (message and data rates may apply. Text STOPGS for STOP, HELPGS for help), or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths if they are available in your area.

Visit www.grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts to order via contact-free delivery from Grubhub in Lubbock.

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains is grateful to Walmart, Kroger, United Groceries, and other local businesses for opening space outside their retail locations for Girl Scouts to sell cookies in a safe and socially distant manner.

Beginning February 1, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to first responders and local causes.

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains believes in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we’ve honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs that reach into 81 counties in north and west Texas and the Oklahoma panhandle, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success.

To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, call 1-800-582-7272 or visit www.gs-top.org.

